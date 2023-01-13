Adaptive Powerlifting Changing Lives For Oklahomans

-

A center in Tulsa is helping bring the sport of powerlifting to everybody, no matter the physical ability. It hosted a clinic Friday for any athletes looking to get into the sport.

"It gives you an opportunity to be on an equal playing field with anybody in the powerlifting realm," said Anthony Meadows.

Anthony Meadows said adaptive powerlifting uses complete upper body strength and puts people with physical challenges on the same level.

"It's an oversized bench. Once you're laid out on the bench in whatever position is comfortable for you, we then strap over your legs, and then you are only lifting from your waist up," Meadows explained.

Meadows is the Adaptive Sports Coordinator for the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.

He knows all about how life changing the center is. After being shot and becoming disabled nearly 30 years ago, he came to the center and took up wheelchair tennis and played in the U.S. Open four times.

He was at Friday's clinic for athletes looking to compete in adaptive powerlifting on a paralympic team or just to get better at everyday lifting.

"Some people come here to stay healthy and fit and learn how to use gyms," said Mary Hodge, the Logan University Senior Manager of Performance and Education.

Hodge taught the clinic and said it's a life changing sport for people with disabilities to unlock their potential in ways they never thought possible.

"It could change your life and just get you out of the house and feel like everybody else," she said.

Meadows said this is one of many sports offered at the center, along with wheelchair basketball, tennis and a whole lot more.

He encourages anyone with physical challenges to take on a sport and see their lives change.

"We have a plethora of things for individuals with disabilities and physical challenges to come in, interact, engage and become a better person," said Meadows.

