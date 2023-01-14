Interaction With Officer Shapes Broken Arrow Teen's Career Path

By: News On 6

A positive interaction with a Broken Arrow police officer has done something good for a local teenager.

Isabel Zunun, a senior in high school, already knows what she wants to do after graduation. She said part of the credit is owed to Broken Arrow Police Officer, A. Stanton.

Isabel said more than a year ago she and a group of friends were hanging out after curfew when someone called the police.

The teens were doing a TikTok trend where they wrote their regrets on plates and smashed them in the street.

Officer Stanton responded to that call and helped the teens clean up the mess and find rides home.

Isabel said she remembers the kindness she showed them and now, a year later, met with Officer Stanton to thank her and have her sign a plate.

"It kind of symbolizes to me that I can be a positive influence on others," Isabel said. "Even if I made a stupid mistake, I could still help others come back from mistakes."

Isabel is currently enrolled in the criminal justice program at Tulsa Tech and wants to join the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office after graduation.