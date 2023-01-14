The Bros. Houligan Closing Midtown Location After 36 Years Of Service

-

Longtime customers are getting their last taste of The Brothers Houligan at the restaurant's 15th Street location. The owners are closing the location on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Bros. Houligan owners said they were presented a business opportunity they just couldn’t pass up leading to this weekend’s closure.

“We were surprised because it’s a great location in Midtown,” customer Jean Swanson said.

After 36 years on 15th Street, The Bros. Houligan’s Midtown location is closing its doors.

Swanson’s daughter works at this location and said she’s going to miss visiting her at work, as well as enjoying some of her favorite chicken and gravy.

“It’s just a great place to bring the family. It’s a real family-oriented restaurant and everybody can get something that they like off the menu,” Swanson said.

General Manager Conor McMurchy’s family owns the restaurant.

“I have very vivid memories from as early as I can remember having grown up in this location,” McMurchy said.

He said they weren't looking to sell the building, but another company came to them with an offer they couldn't refuse.

The closure doesn't affect the restaurant's 51st and Yale location, which will remain open to serve everyone their famous fried foods.

“We hope to plan to continue to grow that location. We have been doing very well over there. The support has been awesome from Tulsa. So, if anything, its just a bright future ahead for Yale,” McMurchy said.

McMurchy also said there are plans in the works to expand on what Bros. Houligan has to offer.

“There is a lot of positivity in the future for Brothers Houligan,” McMurchy said.

The Bros. Houligan’s “Houligan’s Corner” will be open on 15th Street on Jan. 14 from noon until 10 P.M.