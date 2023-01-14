Jarrett Farms Now Open With New Ownership, Renovations

-

A popular resort in Ramona is back open on Saturday with new ownership and modern renovations.

There's 114 acres of land at the Jarret Farms. The property has been open since the 80s and the new owners say they are excited to bring it back to life.

The Resort at Jarret Farms has a lot of history and the moment you walk through the doors you can see why it has always been a popular destination. Shawn Durham says she lives nearby and has been coming to Jarret Farms for years.

"My dad use to be caretaker for the former owners, so we got to see it firsthand when nobody was up here," Durham said.

Durham says she was excited when she learned that someone purchased the property and wanted to bring it back to its former glory.

"We just came over to see how it looks and how well they renovated it and hopefully can come up here and stay," Durham said.

New owners Amber and Dave Stewart said Jarret Farms has gone through a lot of changes in the last couple of years but was most popular for its restaurant and bed and breakfast. The farm means a lot to the couple who stayed here on their wedding night in 2002.

"We came and we wanted to restore what this already was but bring it up to date to modern design and décor," Stewart said.

After purchasing the property, they knew they wanted it to be a place where people could come to relax and make new memories. Jarret Farms can be used for a wedding venue, a family getaway, or company events. There are 11 suites in the cabins and two suites in the main house.

"We have outdoor games, we have indoor games, we have a weight room, we have a game room just a lot of amenities we want them to enjoy while they're here," Stewart said.

Sydney Carpenter grew up in Bartlesville and has always known about Jarret Farms. She came to the grand reopening with her mom today and is looking forward to coming back.

"It's gorgeous, I love everything that they've done with their paint colors and their floors. Everything we've seen so far has been beautiful," Carpenter said.

The resort is now open for bookings.