Man Goes Viral After Posting Same Meal Every Morning On Instagram


Saturday, January 14th 2023, 11:03 am

By: News On 6


Every morning, a man takes a picture of the same breakfast meal, and it has garnered attention from many online.

The meal is an English muffin with some peanut butter spread on top.

At first, it may look like Rien Heald is reposting the same picture everyday, but you can tell by the edges and shape of each muffin that they are different day by day. 

His niece brought attention to his Instagram and commitment to posting.

Now, Heald has 15,000 followers who hype up his daily meal.
