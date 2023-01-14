Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail

By: News On 6

An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities.

Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours.

An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell.

When staff asked the inmate what she wanted to eat, she was unresponsive.

Detention officers immediately began life-saving efforts until EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department responded.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m.

Officials said there does not seem to be anything suspicious about the inmate’s death.

Officials haven't identified the inmate.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, and the Tulsa Police Department is working with Allied Universal Security during the investigation.