OSBI Investigating Deadly Shooting Involving Police In McAlester

By: News On 6, News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Saturday night in McAlester.

Police said they responded to a mental health crisis call near 1900 Green Meadows Dr. around 8 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, police say the man was armed with a carbine rifle and he refused to drop it when commanded.

The OSBI says officers then shot the man and rendered aid until he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police haven't identified the man and they say no officers were injured in the shooting.

The OSBI said a loaded carbine rifle and high-capacity magazine were recovered from the scene.

Authorities said the investigation falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision as well.

