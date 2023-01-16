Georgia Woman Celebrates 114th Birthday


Sunday, January 15th 2023, 6:21 pm

By: CBS News


A life well lived is its own reward, but there is always room for more celebration.

Nina Willis turned 114 years young on Saturday.

She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister.

The two ladies are the only sisters left of their 20 siblings.

Sawer Buccy reports from Georgia.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 15th, 2023

January 16th, 2023

January 16th, 2023

January 16th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 16th, 2023

January 16th, 2023

January 16th, 2023

January 16th, 2023