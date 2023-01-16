Logan Seavey Takes First Place At Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

By: News On 6

Logan Seavey Takes First Place At Chili Bowl Nationals

The 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is over and Logan Seavey from California finished in first.

Seavey held off 2022 champion Tanner Thorson by .3 seconds for the monumental win in the A-main race Saturday night.

it was Seavey's first career Chili Bowl win and his first attempt.

