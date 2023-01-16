Watch: Motivational Speaker Todd Huston Discusses Upcoming Amputee Support Group At PAM Health

By: News On 6

This week, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa is hosting an amputee support group and they have a very special guest speaker.

Todd Huston, a motivational speaker, joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to talk about his story and this week's event.

The support group takes place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at PAM Health near 91st and Mingo and the event will take place in the café.