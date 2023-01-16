Watch: Motivational Speaker Todd Huston Discusses Upcoming Amputee Support Group At PAM Health

Monday, January 16th 2023, 10:32 am
This week, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa is hosting an amputee support group and they have a very special guest speaker.
Todd Huston, a motivational speaker, joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to talk about his story and this week's event.
The support group takes place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at PAM Health near 91st and Mingo and the event will take place in the café.
