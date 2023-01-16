Mayes County Man Arrested, Accused Of Multiple Child Pornography Charges By OSBI

By: News On 6

Authorities arrested a Mayes County man on Friday accused of uploading child pornography to social media.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Paul Harley Cook was arrested on Jan. 13 after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Sunset Drive near Langley, Oklahoma.

Authorities said the investigation began on Dec. 23, after the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip that the explicit material was uploaded to social media.

During the investigation, authorities discovered the IP address from the uploaded content was related to Cook.

An arrest warrant was issued and Cook was charged with Distribution of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.