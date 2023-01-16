Watch: River Parks Authority Discusses New Rock Formation Tours At Turkey Mountain


Monday, January 16th 2023, 4:57 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The River Parks Authority is getting ready to start tours of the different rock formations out at Turkey Mountain.

The tours will be offered semi-monthly and will be led by a geology expert.

Ryan Howell with Turkey Mountain and Steve King, a local geologist, are here to talk more about what people can expect on the tours.

