Watch: River Parks Authority Discusses New Rock Formation Tours At Turkey Mountain

Monday, January 16th 2023, 4:57 pm
The River Parks Authority is getting ready to start tours of the different rock formations out at Turkey Mountain.
The tours will be offered semi-monthly and will be led by a geology expert.
Ryan Howell with Turkey Mountain and Steve King, a local geologist, are here to talk more about what people can expect on the tours.
