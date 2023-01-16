Money Monday: Filing Taxes In 2023

Monday, January 16th 2023, 5:09 pm
People can begin filing their taxes next week.
As tax season kicks off, several different forms will start to pile up and all the numbers and letters can be a bit confusing.
On Monday, financial expert Paul Hood from Hood CPAs joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to break down the difference between each tax form so you're ready to file next week.
