By: News On 6

City Of Bixby To Break Ground On New Fire Station

-

The City of Bixby will break ground on a new fire station on Tuesday.

The community of Bixby is growing, and officials say a new headquarters is necessary to keep up.

News On 6's MaKayla Glenn was live in Bixby on Tuesday morning with a look at how the new headquarters will help better serve residents.