Volunteers Build Community Shelters For Feral, Stray Cats


Sunday, December 4th 2022, 9:00 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Some volunteers got together on Sunday to help cats that have been left out in the cold by building community shelters.

Outsiders Trap Neuter Return, or TNR, teamed up with Animal Aid of Tulsa and Art Emporium 66 for the project. The shelters are made of styrofoam boxes and straw donated by the volunteers.

"Basically, anybody who needs one that has an outdoor cat, anything that's a stray or feral cat, um, can pick up a free shelter," said Outsiders TNR President Coty Vincent.

If you need a cat shelter, you can request one by visiting Outsiders TNR's Website. There are also tips there on how to build your own shelter.
