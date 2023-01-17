TCC Nursing Program Class Reaches Largest Enrollment

-

Tulsa Community College’s nursing program is breaking enrollment records.

The school started classes today with its largest number of students. More than 400 students are enrolled in the nursing program at Tulsa Community College. And for more than a fourth of those students, Tuesday, Jan. 17 is their first day of school.

"We are trying to meet the demands of our community and graduate more nurses." Said Nursing Program Director Lisa Gerow.

Gerow says the college is admitting more students each semester. With increased numbers, the program will expand by hiring more faculty and occupying more clinical spaces in the community.

"We're going to be doing some construction, we're going to be creating more labs, more lab spaces,” Gerow said.

She says with a nursing shortage still impacting the nation, the need for more nurses in the workforce continues to grow.

"Nurses are working short-staffed all over the place. There are hundreds and hundreds of open positions in our community here in the Tulsa area, within all the different hospitals,” Gerow said.

Gerow says most TCC nursing graduates continue to work in the community, so the hope is to fill even more positions. Student Aynsley Wolcott currently works as a nurse tech and will graduate from TCC's program in the spring. She says she's wanted to do this job for as long as she can remember.

"After spending time in the hospital and working, it's a hard job and it takes a toll on your mind and your body. So, I'm excited to help out how I can, because the nurses need it and the patients need it,” Wolcott said.

Wolcott says one of her favorite parts of this program is the friendships she's made along the way. Gerow says they have a diverse group of students.

"They're parents, they have jobs, this may be their second career, or they may be just out of high school,” Gerow said.

Gerow says by 2027, the goal is to graduate around 75 more students each year.

“We're hoping that we're going to meet the community needs in Tulsa and the area around,” Gerow said.