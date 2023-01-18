Tulsa Jury Recommends 225 Year Sentence For Man Convicted Of Robberies

-

A Tulsa jury found a man guilty in a string of brutal robberies, where he used a gun to overpower the victims, zip tied them up, and then robbed them.

The jury recommended Jerome Hall serve 225 years in prison after being found guilty of robbery, kidnapping, and assault.

Both prosecutors and investigators said Hall's distinct MO of using a gun, mask, zip ties, and turning off the lights during the robberies is what helped them catch him and now send him to prison.

Investigators said in January 2021, employees at four businesses were robbed within two weeks; all the exact same way. Then, a few months later, a Tulsa dispensary was robbed with the same MO.

"The detectives did a great job of going out, pulling the surveillance video, looking at the MO, and we were basically able to locate a suspect vehicle toward the end of the investigation and kind of tied everything together from there,” said Lieutenant Justin Ritter, with the Tulsa Police Robbery unit.

Hall stole money and merchandise and eventually they connected Hall to the robberies after finding evidence in his car and home, investigators said. That helped prosecutors build their case.

"Fortunately for us, he got sloppy in the end. In the end, he made some mistakes,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney, Morgan Medders. “He brought another guy with him, left a getaway bag at the scene that had finger print evidence that was compelling to our jury."

Assistant DA’s Medders and Meghan Hilborn said the victims' testimony was crucial.

"There were victims from all different walks of life,” said Medders.

The victims were concerned they couldn't identify Hall because he was wearing a mask during the attacks. Prosecutors said that didn't matter because of all the evidence.

"Even in situations where they can't see the face of the attacker when it is a situation where the attacker used a mask, to trust the process, and to do everything we can to take that mask off in court and show the jury the truth,” said Medders.

Now a judge will decide whether Hall's 225 year sentence runs together or back-to-back.

"What was more concerning than just the act itself was how organized he was. To not only do this once, but again and again and again, in the exact same way,” said Medders.

Hall was found not guilty on one of the four robberies.

He's also charged with a robbery in Osage County and one in Wagoner County.

Those cases haven't gone to trial yet.

Records show Hall has spent time in prison since 2006 for drugs and using a weapon during a felony.