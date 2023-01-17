Bixby Fire Department Breaks Ground On New Headquarters, Prepares For Ambulance Service

-

The City of Bixby is getting ready to have its own ambulance service, instead of using EMSA.

Bixby firefighters, city leaders, and the construction team building the new station lifted dirt Tuesday. It is a project that was just an idea four years ago.

"We're excited to see this day happen,” Bixby Fire Chief Mike Butler said.

Butler said about a year from now, firetrucks and ambulances will be rushing out of the new fire station headquarters and responding to emergencies.

Voters passed a bond in 2020 that is paying for the new building, which Butler said will give them nearly 30,000 square feet to work with.

Butler said the police department will take over the current downtown fire station.

"It will house 14 firefighters at one time, compared to the station downtown that will house 5 firefighters,” Butler said.

The groundbreaking was Tuesday, but heavy equipment has already been on site for a few weeks. Firefighters and construction crews said the foundation will be poured next week, and people can expect walls to go up this summer.

The headquarters will sit west of downtown, near Highway 67 and Sheridan, with the future in mind.

"Most of the building and neighborhood development is growing out west and so it's really kind of putting it in the direction of the growth that's happening here in Bixby,” Butler said.

There will be growth on the job too, as some Bixby firefighters learn EMT and paramedic skills.

"This is gonna be a fun challenge for the Bixby fire department and it's a chance to have our ambulances here in Bixby and provide coverage for our own citizens,” Bixby Fire EMS Chief Matthew Dickerson said.

Dickerson is the new EMS Chief and said some firefighters are taking classes now to get ready.

"Just know that our guys are working really hard to prepare,” Dickerson said. “They are putting the time and the effort in to make sure that this is done right and done the best that they can do."

Taking time to prepare now, for the moments next year, when every second will count.