Preparations Underway In Tulsa Ahead Of Sunday’s Lunar New Year Celebrations

This year, Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22, and the week leading up to it is an exciting time for Asian-owned businesses and the Asian community.

At Nam Hai International Market, staff have decorated for the business’ new year celebration.

Red and yellow represent good luck and prosperity, which are virtues these businesses and families hope for in the year of the rabbit.

People in Green Country are among the two billion around the world getting ready to celebrate Lunar New Year.

"My little boy, it's his first new year,” said Ting Chen from Muskogee.

Nam Hai International Market is full of shoppers buying ingredients, like rice and noodles, for their traditional dishes.

"I don't know what my wife's cooking,” said Tu Nguyen from Muskogee. “I just grocery for her."

Nam Le, whose family owns Nam Hai, said sales during the week of Lunar New Year make up about 10 percent of the business' annual revenue thanks to shoppers buying traditional foods, like candied fruits, melon seeds and rice cakes.

"Everybody gets ready for the preparations for the new year,” said Le. “They come out and buy a lot of groceries and all the new year's snacks and stuff."

On Jan. 22, Nam Hai is bringing back its annual celebration, which has not happened for two years because of the pandemic.

"We started out really small, and we've grown, and the community's getting bigger and bigger," said Le.

At OU-Tulsa, the East Asia Institute is also hosting its Lunar New Year celebration after a pandemic break.

The event on Jan. 29 is called Asian World Experience, which will include demonstrations from different cultural groups.

Rex Burnett, director of the East Asia Institute, has lived in several Asian countries and said these events are important.

"I think right now, more than any other time, we need to be educating people, not just on the differences and diversity of culture, but helping people broaden their minds,” said Burnett.

Another Lunar New Year tradition is handing out red envelopes to friends and family to wish them good luck.

Lunar New Year celebrations around Green Country include:

University of Tulsa Lunar New Year Festival: Jan. 20 at 6 to 9 p.m.

TU Student Union

Lunar New Year Scavenger Hunt: Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ray Harral Nature Center

Lunar New Year Eve Celebration: Jan. 21 at 10:30 p.m.

Chua Tam-Bao Buddhist Temple

Nam-Hai International Market Lunar New Year Celebration: Jan. 22 at 11:30 a.m.

11528 E. 21st St

Asian World Experience: Jan. 29 at 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OU-Tulsa Schusterman Learning Center at 4502 E. 41st Street

