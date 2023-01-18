Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting That Hit Car With Toddler Inside

-

An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside.

Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries.

According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got a call about a shooting near East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue.

Police say there was some sort of altercation between people in two different cars. They say someone then fired shots at a car hitting a woman in the back.

According to police, the victim was a passenger in the car along with a man and a 1-year-old baby. Police say the man, who was driving, drove to a house nearby to get help from someone they knew and that's when they called the police.

TPD, Tulsa Fire and EMSA responded and found the woman who had been shot. She was transported to a nearby hospital and police say she was alert and talking at the time.

Officers say an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS.