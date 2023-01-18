Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa


Wednesday, January 18th 2023, 7:10 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Emergency crews were called to the scene after a man was hit by a car near Highway 412 and North Sheridan Road on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a driver hit a man along Sheridan and the man rolled onto the vehicle, cracking its windshield.

Authorities say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with extensive injuries.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the driver was arrested.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

