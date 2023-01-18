Tulsa Public Schools Encouraging People To Apply For Open school Board Seat


Tulsa Public School is encouraging people to apply for an open position on the school board.

It is to fill a vacancy after Judith Barba Perez resigned from the board because her family is moving to another state.

The school board is accepting applications until Friday at 5 p.m.

Eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the TPS website.
