Tulsa Public Schools Encouraging People To Apply For Open school Board Seat

Wednesday, January 18th 2023, 7:56 am
Tulsa Public School is encouraging people to apply for an open position on the school board.
It is to fill a vacancy after Judith Barba Perez resigned from the board because her family is moving to another state.
The school board is accepting applications until Friday at 5 p.m.
Eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the TPS website.
