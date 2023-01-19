Oklahoma Attorney General Moves To Slow Down Execution Timeline

-

The new state attorney general wants to add more time between executions in our state.

At this time, executions are scheduled 30 days apart. But AG Gentner Drummond wants to expand it to 60 days, saying the shorter duration is too hard on prison employees.

Drummond said he's already talked to the family members that would be affected and said he doesn't take this lightly.

Since executions resumed in 2021, the state has put eight people to death and 21 more executions are pending.

But Drummond said the pace is simply too fast for those involved in the process.

"The execution of any individual is a solemn event and it's the highest and strongest exercise of the state's power," he said. "It's not going to be taken lightly."

Drummond said he was at Scott Eizember's execution last week and plans on being at each one.

"I believe the attorney general as the chief law enforcement officer should be present. I was not there for political purposes but to support the men and women who have volunteered and devoted considerable energy-- mental and physical energy-- toward the accomplishment of that objective," Drummond said.

The Department of Corrections said in a statement that it "supports" the request and said, "The corrections professionals of this agency invest a significant amount of time in preparation to ensure these sentences are carried out with the utmost professionalism."

The next prisoner scheduled to be executed is Richard Glossip next month. If the extension is approved, that would be pushed back.

The remaining 13 prisoners will be addressed at a later date.

Full DOC Statement: "The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) supports Attorney General Drummond’s request and appreciates his support for all of the public safety work the agency undertakes. ODOC has a responsibility to carry out the orders of the court in accordance with state statute, and it remains prepared to do so at all times. The corrections professionals of this agency invest a significant amount of time in preparation to ensure these sentences are carried out with the utmost professionalism. As always, ODOC will abide by the schedule set by the Court of Criminal Appeals. No matter what that schedule is, this agency will continue keeping professionalism and attention to detail at the forefront of the process to protect the dignity of all involved."