Tulsa Boy Who Beat Brain Cancer Surprised With Free Trip To Orlando

A Tulsa family with a little boy who had a brain tumor removed has been surprised with a trip of a lifetime.

News On 6 was there when six-year-old Jacob Vazquez and his family of six got news that they are going on a week-long, all-expenses paid trip to Orlando, Florida, for Disney World, SeaWorld, Legoland and Universal Studios.

Jacob was diagnosed with a brain cancer last June and had surgery to remove the tumor in August.

Mom, Karla Guillen, said it has been stressful for the whole family.

"He'll get MRIs every three months and then every six months and then a year for the rest of his life,” explained Guillen. “We just pray that he'll never get it back."

The family said a vacation would help them feel normal.

"It means a lot,” said Guillen. “We are very grateful. We could never afford this. We're just looking forward to making memories."

More than 265 families have had the same surprise over the last 10 years thanks to the national nonprofit, Baking Memories 4 Kids.

Baking Memories 4 Kids raises money by selling homemade cookies around the holiday season and partnering with businesses like Panera Bread.

Those involved with the fundraising efforts said the best part is seeing each family's reaction when they hear about their surprise trip.

It is personal for founder, Frank Squeo, who lives in New York and travels the country to surprise families.

"I had advanced stage cancer 16 years ago, stage three, and I was able to survive it,” said Squeo. “Five years after that, I started this foundation."

Jacob's family plans to take their trip in March. They are overwhelmed with emotions.

"I enjoy spending time with him a lot,” said Jacob’s big brother, Jonathan, as he shed tears.

You can help with these surprises by rounding up the next time you're checking out at Panera Bread. You can also donate on Baking Memories 4 Kid's website by clicking here.