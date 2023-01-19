Owasso Woman Wants Change After Dog Killed By Neighbor's Dog

-

An Owasso woman is heartbroken after she says a neighbor's dog attacked and killed her dachshund named Chloe.

The neighbor's dog is still alive and Owasso Animal Control said there aren't any laws that would force the owner to have the dog euthanized.

Owasso Animal Control said pets are considered property in Oklahoma and civil action is the only way to seek damages.

Chloe's owner, Amy Shields, said that's doesn't stop the risk of it happening again and wants something more to be done.

"I didn't realize there were no laws protecting my dog. I had no idea that a dog like this could still be able to be in a neighborhood with kids and other dogs," Shields said.

Shields said she walked Chloe around her neighborhood several times last week.

"I've never been scared before," Shields said.

Last Wednesday, she walked Chloe to an intersection at E. 16th St and N. Cedar St. where she saw another woman who was walking her pit bull.

"I didn't realize her dog was actually pulling her towards us, but she was. It was just a matter of seconds and right away the dog just grabbed onto our Chloe and it was pretty horrific," Shields said.

The incident happened outside of Matt Brown's house in Ator Heights. He said he heard screams before he ran outside to find the dog attack.

"I thought it was a kid at first," Brown said.

Brown said he ran and grabbed the leash from the pit bull's owner and broke the two dogs apart.

He said he doesn't think either dog is good or bad and this is just a matter of nature, but he doesn't agree with the dog being allowed to live.

"I think that steps should be followed where law enforcement should follow up, because there is absolutely no reason that that wouldn't or couldn't have been a kid instead of a dog," Brown said.

K9 trainer Travis Lax owns STOIC K9 in Tulsa. He works with aggressive dogs through behavioral training and recommends all dogs receive similar training at a young age.

"One, it stops behaviors before they're unwanted. Teaching the dog what you expect out of it and creating structure in its life so that way your day to day is a little easier," Lax said.

An Owasso Animal Control officer said he's never seen a judge order a dog to be put down after an attack like this. However, he said a judge could order the dog out of the city limits.