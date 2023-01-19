Tulsa Zoo Announces Name Of Newest Baby Siamang

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Zoo's newest male siamang now has a name, and workers are happy to introduce Pandai (pan'-dye).

Pandai means 'clever' in the Malay language. He was born back in August and is now starting to explore his surroundings away from his mother, Pandai is the 16th siamang born at the Tulsa Zoo.

“Pandai is starting to venture away from his mother to explore his surroundings,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “He’s also starting to try some solid foods. Both are positive milestones we look for in siamang infants of his age.”

Siamangs are a type of gibbon and the largest of the lesser apes. For more information about Tulsa Zoo, visit www.tulsazoo.org.