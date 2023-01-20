Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

By: News On 6

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning.

Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.

A video shared by viewer Patricia Patton from Broken Arrow also shows the bright fireball crossing the sky.

Several fireball sightings have been reported around northeast Oklahoma on the American Meteor Society's website.

Anyone who would like to report a fireball sighting can do so by Clicking Here.



