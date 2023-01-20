Tulsa Attorney Pleads Guilty To Spousal Abuse

By: News On 6

A Tulsa attorney has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for abusing his wife.

Arya Adibi was charged with rape after his wife told police he beat her, dragged her by the hair, choked her and threatened to shoot her in January 2020.

Adibi pleaded guilty to sexual battery, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and child neglect.

Adibi will also have to register as a sex offender.

