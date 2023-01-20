Man Accused Of Leading Osage Co. Deputies On Chase On Stolen Motorcycle Arrested


Friday, January 20th 2023, 7:19 am

By: News On 6


A man is in custody on Friday morning accused of leading Osage County Deputies on an early-morning chase on a stolen motorcycle.

Deputies say the chase ended in a crash near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road.

Police say a TPD K9 unit was brought in to help locate the suspect.

According to deputies, once the man saw officers searching for him, he surrendered.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 20th, 2023

January 20th, 2023

January 20th, 2023

January 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 21st, 2023

January 21st, 2023

January 21st, 2023

January 21st, 2023