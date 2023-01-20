Man Accused Of Leading Osage Co. Deputies On Chase On Stolen Motorcycle Arrested

Friday, January 20th 2023, 7:19 am
A man is in custody on Friday morning accused of leading Osage County Deputies on an early-morning chase on a stolen motorcycle.
Deputies say the chase ended in a crash near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road.
Police say a TPD K9 unit was brought in to help locate the suspect.
According to deputies, once the man saw officers searching for him, he surrendered.
