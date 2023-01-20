Caught On Camera: School Bus Catches Fire, Explodes In Dallas

By: News On 6

A fire and explosion involving at least three school buses was caught on camera in Dallas on Thursday.

The fire broke out happened on Thursday afternoon at a storage yard in Dallas, Texas.

Firefighters confirmed the buses ran on natural gas and the explosion was one or more of those tanks exploding.

At least one of the buses had a visible "Tulsa Public Schools" label on the side. According to TPS, the district does not own the buses. The district said that it sold surplus salvaged buses to a company in Dallas several years ago and it believes that is likely why the bus had a TPS label on it.

Crews say nobody was injured.