Rescued Chihuahua In Skiatook Goes Viral On Instagram With Weight Loss Journey

Rescued Chihuahua In Skiatook Goes Viral On Instagram While Documenting Weight Loss Journey

A chihuahua in Skiatook is on a weight loss journey and taking the world by storm along the way.

Veteranarians said Marshmallow needs to lose about half her body weight.

Marshmallow is already down more than one pound. She’s stolen the hearts of millions of people online, and she is not stopping.

Meet Marshmallow; a big dog with a bigger heart.

Marshmallow was saved from a hoarding situation in Skiatook a few weeks ago by the Skiatook Paws and Claws rescue.

“She discovered a not-so-ideal scenario with some adults and nine chihuahua mixes; they had never eaten anything but people food and never been outside," said Paige Bodden with the rescue.

Paige Bodden said Marshmallow weighed in at 16.4 pounds from all of that people food.

She started the chihuahua's Instagram page, @MarshmallowBeEating for people to follow the dog's weight loss journey after foster mom Windy Bowman brought her home.

“She brought Marshmallow home, and I felt like she was a social media star at that time.”

After a few posts were made, people were hooked.

Marshmallow’s videos of her going outside to play, getting a bite to eat, and doing her signature water aerobics have been viewed by millions of people.

"That kinda went viral, and it’s still getting hits now.”

Marshmallow weighed in at just over 15 pounds on Friday.

“We hope to get her down below 10 pounds before we consider her placeable," said Bodden.

Paige said Marshmallow’s journey is exciting in a lot of ways.

Her more than 50,000 Instagram followers have helped get donations for all the other animals they care for and she urges everyone to support their mission.

“I encourage them to check out all our other dogs and cats in our program," she said.

In the meantime, fluffy Marshmallow continues to steal hearts, and a snack or two.

