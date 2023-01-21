Representative Kevin Hern Speaks To Constituents About Spending Cuts

-

Representative Kevin Hern said Friday he hopes his new role in Republican leadership can help avoid a future debt limit issue like the one happening now in Washington, DC.

Hern is the new chair of the Republican Study Committee. In that role, Hern said he’ll have the chance to push policies that cut spending.

“We know the debt limit is going to go up, it always does, but it can go up less, if we cut back on spending,” said Hern. “So it's the idea of a balanced budget and spending correctly to get our fiscal house in order.”

Hern spoke Friday to the Sand Springs Rotary Club, where he was asked about China, tribal relations, and border security, all of which he said he was working on. But he talked the most about how too much spending created the debt problem.

“It is factual that the debt limit is to pay for the bills we've already encumbered. But also looking at this, moving forward, we've got to restrain our spending,” said Hern.