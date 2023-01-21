Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating


Friday, January 20th 2023, 10:13 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police.

The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said.

EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, they said the 52-year-old victim was sitting on the curb with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMSA took her to a local hospital to be examined and treated, police said.

Police said it does not appear to be a random shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.
