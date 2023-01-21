2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County


Saturday, January 21st 2023, 8:14 am

By: News On 6


WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla -

Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints.

The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case.

They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested.

Deputies have not released the names of any victims yet.

The OSBI and FBI are investigating.

This is a developing story.
