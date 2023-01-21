2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County

Saturday, January 21st 2023, 8:14 am
Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints.
The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case.
They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested.
Deputies have not released the names of any victims yet.
The OSBI and FBI are investigating.
This is a developing story.
