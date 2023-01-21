A Native American Fashion Show, Benefit Dance Fundraising For Muskogee College


Saturday, January 21st 2023, 9:39 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla -

A Native American fashion show and a benefit dance are fundraising for a Muskogee college for dorm and classroom repair. 

The dance will be held at Bacone College on February 4th at 6 p.m.

The event will have raffles, an auction and vendors. 

The fashion show and auction will be held February 11th at 3 pm at the Bacone College Chapel. 

Proceeds go to the students dorm and classroom repair. 

Tickets are sold on the Red Dress Awareness event Facebook page.

For more information and to donate, click here.
