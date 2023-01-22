Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday

By: News On 6

Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday.

Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children.

She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren.

Mary says her best advice to young married people is "to be good to one another and don't always try to be the boss."