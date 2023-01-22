Circle Cinema Invites Live Donkeys Into Lobby As Part Of Film Experience

By: News On 6

Some Circle Cinema moviegoers got a surprise visit with their movie on Sunday.

The theater had two live donkeys in the lobby for guests to meet and pet ahead of screening the Polish film "E-O", which is about the world through the eyes of a donkey.

Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue helps rescue thousands of donkeys from abusive domestic situations around the country and said it was a great way to grow the film's experience and raise awareness for their mission.

"There are a lot of misnomers about donkeys, that they're stubborn, that they're mean, in actuality, donkeys are very smart creatures," said Kim Elger, COO of Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.

"E-O" is now playing at Circle Cinema.

If you'd like to adopt a donkey, you can visit the nonprofit at their satellite in Perry, Oklahoma, or find them online HERE.