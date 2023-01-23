Watch: Making Slime With 'Yum Eats & Sweets'

By: News On 6

Experiments are underway at News On 6 on Monday!

Tracy Ogg, the owner of 'Yum Eats & Sweets,' joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to share instructions on how to make a non-edible slime.

'Yum Eats & Sweets' has a café and candy shop alongside a party space where visitors can make slime.

Yum Eats and Treats is at 81st & Harvard. Click Here for more information.



