By: News On 6

Alyssa Miller is an Oklahoma native with a passion for storytelling and community journalism.

Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.

Alyssa graduated from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville where she was captain of the women's soccer team. In 2018, her documentary on the history of Oklahoma Wesleyan's La Quinta mansion won a Bronze Telly award. Alyssa also jumpstarted sideline reporting for the university and contributed to the student newspaper.

Alyssa is a proud dog mom to an 80lb Goldendoodle named Millie. She enjoys playing card and board games with her husband, family, and friends as well as exploring new places.

Alyssa is eager to be back in her home state to tell Oklahomans stories. If you have a story idea, she'd love to hear from you!