By: News On 6

Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking In To Teenage Girl's Bedroom By Police

-

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to repeatedly break into a teenage girl's bedroom.

TPD says it happened Sunday morning near 51st and 33rd West Ave.

The homeowner said Jason Polk tried multiple times to open the windows to her daughter's room.

Officers arrested Polk on suspicion of burglary and public intoxication.