Winter Weather Returns

Monday, January 23rd 2023, 10:40 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Several counties in Oklahoma have been issued a Winter Storm Watch or Winter Storm Warning ahead of the incoming weather.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Delaware, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Leflore counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

The NWS expects accumulating snow anywhere from 4 to 6 inches in these counties from Tuesday at noon to 6 a.m. Wednesday. They say this could impact travel and make for hazardous conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch was issued for Pushmataha, Craig, Ottawa, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Creek and Wagoner counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

The NWS forecasts heavy snow with anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of accumulation in these counties and says to expect snow from Tuesday afternoon until the night.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

