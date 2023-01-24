Watch: Hippo Handler At The Cincinnati Zoo Discusses Fiona The Hippo's 6th Birthday

Tuesday, January 24th 2023, 10:34 am
It is a big day at the Cincinnati Zoo on Tuesday. LeAnne Taylor's favorite hippo Fiona Turns 6!
Jenna Wingate, Fiona’s Hippo Handler, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to talk about the plans for Fiona's 6th birthday.
For those interested in making donation and registering for a chance to win the hippo getaway, Click Here.
