Watch: Hippo Handler At The Cincinnati Zoo Discusses Fiona The Hippo's 6th Birthday


Tuesday, January 24th 2023, 10:34 am

By: News On 6


It is a big day at the Cincinnati Zoo on Tuesday. LeAnne Taylor's favorite hippo Fiona Turns 6!

Jenna Wingate, Fiona’s Hippo Handler, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to talk about the plans for Fiona's 6th birthday.

For those interested in making donation and registering for a chance to win the hippo getaway, Click Here.

