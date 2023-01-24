Muskogee Crews In Position To Keep Roads Clear

The City of Muskogee is prepared to keep roads clear as winter weather makes its way through eastern Oklahoma Tuesday night.

Each district in Muskogee County has about three to four new sand trucks for crews to use. District 1 Deputy County Commissioner Brian DeShazo says right now they have their graters pre-positioned throughout the district just waiting to see where they will be needed.

Other crews are out checking bridges because those are usually the most troubled areas because even with just light precipitation they can start freezing up. Once the snow actually starts the graters and salt trucks will be out on their regular routes.

The county has about 18 motor graters to clear roads and then about 10-12 salt trucks. They encourage people to stay off the roads Tuesday night and let crews work.

"We can anticipate this, it is a waiting game, so we encourage people to get home earlier if they can before the majority of this hits, then just stay home and stay off the roads, especially the county roads because they can be a little unpredictable,” said DeShazo.

The Muskogee area is expected to get anywhere from 4 to 7 inches overnight.