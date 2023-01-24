Sen. Lankford Hopes To Further Relations With Abraham Accords Member Countries

-

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), co-founders and co-chairs of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus, hosted a press conference with five of their Senate colleagues Tuesday to discuss their recent bipartisan delegation visit to the Abraham Accords member countries: Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco.

Lankford and Rosen have been planning the trip for more than a year.

“Senator Lankford and I wanted to see firsthand the impacts the accords are having,” Sen. Rosen told reporters. “Our objectives were to reassure our allies of the United States’ continued commitment to the region, to strengthen the US-Israel relationship, to learn how we can deepen existing Abraham Accords partnerships, and bring more countries to the table.”

The accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the three Arab nations, were signed during the Trump presidency in 2020. The Biden administration has continued to support them.

“I’m very pleased to be able to say how successful [the trip] was and how many frank conversations we could have with those four nations,” Lankford (R-OK) added, “to talk about what’s next, how can we continue to advance it, and how can we continue to be able to show that the United States is active in this region, and that we are committed to this region.”