TPS Opening Schools With 1-Hour Delay On Wednesday, Due To Winter Weather

Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 6:12 am
All Tulsa Public Schools will be starting an hour late on Wednesday after winter weather swept across the state.
The district says whatever time any school would usually start, it will start one hour later because of the winter weather.
TPS says the delayed start will give staff a chance to make sure campuses are safe and ready to start.
January 25th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 25th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023