By: News On 6

Tulsa To Launch New Office Of Financial Empowerment & Community Wealth

The City of Tulsa announced the formation of an Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth on Wednesday.

The city said Tulsa is one of six municipal governments chosen for the program.

It's part of Tulsa's partnership with a national non-profit that helps communities launch programs that help citizens with financial counseling and safe banking.

“Since we launched the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, we have remained committed to embed financial empowerment resources into City services,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “With the help of CFE Fund, we’re now able to have a dedicated division inside our Resilience office that carries out this vision.”

The city says this new office will help expand on the services provided by the Financial Empowerment Center.