Warm Air "Donut" Keeps Heavy Snow Amounts Away From Tulsa

The winter weather has moved out of East Oklahoma, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas and a lot of disappointment in others.

News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains why some areas, including Tulsa, missed out on the snow. Up to eight inches of snow blanketed some areas in southeastern Oklahoma. Around Tulsa County, a circle of warmer air kept conditions mild.

“It looked like a perfect donut right over Tulsa,” said Nehrenz.

Forecasting winter weather can be tricky. In this case, the daytime temperature needed to fall to around 34 degrees for better chances of snow in Tulsa.

“There are always small variables like temperature changes of a couple of degrees, a slight little change in the storm track,” said Nehrenz. “Those small changes lead to big changes.”

Places like McAlester did see the forecasted snow. Our News On 6 meteorologists expected the southeastern portions of the Sooner state to get the most—and it did. Smaller amounts fell outside of the “donut.” While it wasn’t memorable, Tulsa did get some snow once it got dark.

Don’t pack up the snow boots and shovels just yet; our Oklahoma Weather Experts say there is still plenty of time for more winter weather this season.