Oklahoma Teacher Is Finalist For 2023 National Teacher Of The Year

Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 6:15 pm
The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year is a finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
Rebecka Peterson is a math teacher at Union High School. She is in the top five with teachers from Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, and Washington D.C.
She's Union's first-ever finalist at the national level.
The winner will be announced in the spring.
January 25th, 2023
January 25th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023