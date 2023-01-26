By: News On 6

Oklahoma Teacher Is Finalist For 2023 National Teacher Of The Year

The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year is a finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

Rebecka Peterson is a math teacher at Union High School. She is in the top five with teachers from Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, and Washington D.C.

She's Union's first-ever finalist at the national level.

The winner will be announced in the spring.