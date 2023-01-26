Preparations Underway For The 20th Annual Green Country Home & Garden Show

-

The Green Country Home and Garden Show is returning to Expo Square this weekend for its 20th year.

Whether you're remodeling your home or just needing a little inspiration, you'll find it at the Green Country Home and Garden Show.

"There's really something for everybody at this show whether you're a homeowner or not, we have all kinds of things, products to check out, home goods. Things that are really useful and also, there's a lot of companies out here that do remodeling, that type of thing,” Marketing Director Eli Ferrell said.

Burnett Home Improvement is one of the sponsors and Ferrell said it's a great chance to get a head start on those spring projects.

"If you're interested in any type of home remodeling project, you know, most companies, especially us, we get extremely busy about March, April, and so, if you're interested in something like that and you want to kind of get the ball rolling, this weekend is a great opportunity to kind of get ahead of the curve, ahead of the spring rush,” Ferrell said.

From home companies and outdoor living to storm shelters and cookware, it's the largest free wintertime show of its kind in the area.

Ferrell said if you are a homeowner, you can talk to contractors there about your project.

"Anything from pools, to decks and patios, to windows and doors here at Burnett, etc.,” Ferrell said.

New this year, visitors can try their hand to win big.

You also have a chance to win $20,000 with the Mazzio's Prize Vault by entering a six-digit code.

The show kicks off on Friday and is happening all day Saturday and Sunday.

