Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park; Suspect Stabs Himself During Police Confrontation

Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide at the Mingo RV Park near Admiral and Mingo.

Police say they found a woman dead in a man's home Thursday morning, then learned the man escaped to Wagoner County and when confronted by law enforcement, they say he stabbed himself. The man was flown to a Tulsa hospital.

Police say while they were investigating the murder, they learned the man was at a boat ramp near Fort Gibson Lake so Tulsa Homicide Detectives called the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office for help. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott says his deputies found the man in a truck at the Snug Harbor boat ramp just north of Wagoner. After ordering him to get out of the truck, deputies say he refused and stabbed himself in the chest.

"We began giving him commands to have him step out of the vehicle and we literally watched him take the knife and press it into his chest. We were able to get him out of the vehicle, get him secure and make it safe so we could start first aid on him,” said Sheriff Elliott.

Police say this all started when the man’s boss went to his house at the Mingo RV park to check on him because he didn't show up for work.

TPD says the boss found a woman dead inside the RV and she had clear signs of trauma, but, the man was nowhere to be found. Police say they talked to him on the phone and learned he was possibly suicidal and in the Wagoner area.

“We are still trying to figure out why this happened and exactly how it happened,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police. "This is such a horrible incident but sometimes we get lucky and catch these breaks where we have a known suspect so we were able to wrap this up pretty quickly."

Police and Wagoner County deputies had him in custody within hours of finding the woman dead.

"It is a testament of how well the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office works with all area law enforcement. We all have each other's phone numbers, they call, we jump into action, put things together and makes things happen very quickly,” said Sheriff Elliott.

Police say at last check the man is expected to survive. Once he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail.